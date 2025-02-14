Avestar Capital LLC Buys New Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 100,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $5,119,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 163,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHC opened at $36.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.