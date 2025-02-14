B. Riley Predicts MARA’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of MARA in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MARA’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MARA’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

MARA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. MARA has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 5.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MARA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MARA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in MARA by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MARA by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in MARA by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,029,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,187,010.60. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $544,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,155,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,280,781. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,634 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

