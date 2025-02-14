Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 12,827 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,827 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,435,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $810,000. FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 67,497 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Wolfe Research upgraded PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average of $80.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

