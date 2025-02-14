BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,107,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,122,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 499,426 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at $1,282,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 104,304 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $699,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of MYI traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.13. 32,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,996. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

