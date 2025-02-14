Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Sells 6,617 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Stride were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth $45,616,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 72.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,594,000 after purchasing an additional 347,564 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Stride by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 929,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,326,000 after acquiring an additional 314,435 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,044,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Stride by 416.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 275,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 222,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $139.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.55. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

