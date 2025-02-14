Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.950-4.150 EPS.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $118.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 1.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $100.59 and a 12-month high of $141.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $573,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,230.47. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

