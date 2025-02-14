Brokers Offer Predictions for Tractor Supply Q3 Earnings

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tractor Supply in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

TSCO stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%.

Tractor Supply declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 24,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,198.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,876.75. This represents a 42.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $494,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,876.37. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,997 shares of company stock worth $6,635,785 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 253,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 202,857 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 417.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 84,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 68,334 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 166,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 133,845 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

