Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $440.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $330.00 to $440.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CYBR. StockNews.com cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $415.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,549.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.97. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $223.09 and a fifty-two week high of $418.49.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,386,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,612,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,485,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

