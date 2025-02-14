Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enzi Wealth grew its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,043.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $446.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $924.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.32. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,045.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

