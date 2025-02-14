Centrifuge 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.33 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $11.15 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 560,436,534 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 560,411,054 with 524,767,335 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.18775302 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,806,429.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

