CFC Planning Co LLC Acquires New Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CFC Planning Co LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,891 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.64.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $203.20 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,345,000. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,951 shares of company stock worth $3,900,580. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

