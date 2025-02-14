CFC Planning Co LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CFC Planning Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,198 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 2.0% of CFC Planning Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This represents a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 2,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,205. The trade was a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $96.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.91. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $94.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

