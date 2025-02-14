Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $106.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.