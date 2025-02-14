Cronos 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.54 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0913 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and approximately $18.54 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00027066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

