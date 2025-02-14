DA Davidson Has Pessimistic Outlook of ACLS FY2025 Earnings

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 24.16%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $61.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.81. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,415.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

