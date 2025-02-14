Desjardins Has Bearish Outlook for OTCMKTS:ANCTF Q3 Earnings

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) – Desjardins dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01).

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANCTF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ANCTF opened at $51.78 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.52.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

