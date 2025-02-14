Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.46 EPS

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46, Zacks reports. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.100 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.23. 2,293,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.02 and its 200-day moving average is $168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.