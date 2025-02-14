DORVAL Corp Has $8.87 Million Stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

DORVAL Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the quarter. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of DORVAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DORVAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGEB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 46,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $272,000.

Shares of IGEB opened at $44.58 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

