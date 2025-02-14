DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35), Zacks reports. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. DraftKings updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.16. 26,659,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,670,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $53.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,342,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,366,158. This trade represents a 12.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 228,496 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $9,765,919.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 541,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,122.16. This represents a 29.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 963,742 shares of company stock worth $38,082,888 in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

