Entropy Technologies LP Invests $236,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Stryker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 51,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4,288.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker
In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Stryker Price Performance
Shares of SYK stock opened at $388.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $377.19 and a 200-day moving average of $366.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Stryker Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.
Stryker Profile
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.
