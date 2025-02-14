Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Decreases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $209.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.87. The company has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.57 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Analog Devices Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.85%.
Insider Transactions at Analog Devices
In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.70.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
