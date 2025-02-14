First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Issues Earnings Results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22, Zacks reports. First American Financial had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

First American Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $62.97 on Friday. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 1.33.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FAF. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

