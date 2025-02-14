First Merchants Corp Has $12.06 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 230,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,653,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $205.27 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.20 and a 200-day moving average of $215.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.