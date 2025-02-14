First Merchants Corp Sells 246 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,300,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,894,000 after acquiring an additional 126,703 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,174,000 after purchasing an additional 165,398 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 31,489.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,794,000 after buying an additional 2,523,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,175,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,484,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 38,765.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,616,000 after buying an additional 972,247 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $294.00 to $408.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.08.

Cummins Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $369.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $361.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.08 and a 12-month high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total transaction of $798,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,803.36. This represents a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

