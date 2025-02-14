First Merchants Corp Sells 946 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. GGM Financials LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.35.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $193.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.91. The company has a market cap of $342.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $207.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 257.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

