Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Director Tim Scott Stevenson Purchases 1,500 Shares

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) Director Tim Scott Stevenson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $25,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,070.25. The trade was a 5.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Friedman Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

FRD opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.40. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $106.76 million during the quarter.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 53,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Friedman Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

View Our Latest Report on Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.