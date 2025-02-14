FY2024 EPS Estimates for Core Scientific Boosted by B. Riley

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CORZ. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Core Scientific Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of -2.32. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Core Scientific by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 58,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core Scientific news, Director Yadin Rozov sold 105,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,901,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,278.29. The trade was a 23.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,661,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,411,205.40. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 744,032 shares of company stock worth $11,863,966. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.