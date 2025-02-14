FY2025 EPS Estimate for Columbus McKinnon Reduced by Analyst

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of CMCO stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $588.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.22.
Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.18). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 69,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.
