Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GAIA. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Gaia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Saturday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
