Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GAMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $611.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 1,613.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 1,968.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 481.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 111.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

