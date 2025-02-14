GFG Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,944 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 24,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE opened at $63.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $45.46 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

