Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 359 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $117.92 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $94.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

