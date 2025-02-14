Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $947,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,850,000 after purchasing an additional 79,268 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 48.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 952,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,136,000 after purchasing an additional 310,250 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,026,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $296.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.87. The company has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.29 and a 1 year high of $328.99.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total value of $190,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,180,523.36. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total value of $1,799,916.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,987,930.96. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

