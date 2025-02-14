Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.710-12.820 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.6 billion-$9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.4 billion.

Global Payments Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $104.12 on Friday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.56.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Stephens downgraded Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $672,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,608. The trade was a 15.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

