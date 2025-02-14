Green Energy Stocks To Watch Today – February 12th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, Nuvve, Globalink Investment, and NWTN are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks refer to shares of companies involved in renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and biomass. These companies focus on creating sustainable and environmentally-friendly energy solutions, making them attractive investments for individuals and organizations looking to support the transition to a greener and cleaner energy landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of DAR stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.71. 681,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,281. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. 96,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,960. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $430.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of RELL stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. 27,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,085. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $188.41 million, a PE ratio of 435.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NVVE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.02. 62,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,602. Nuvve has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.88.

Nuvve (NVVEW)

Shares of Nuvve stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 23,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,957. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12.

Globalink Investment (GLLIR)

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Shares of Globalink Investment stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,641. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Globalink Investment has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,338. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. NWTN has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

