GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Cut by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,106 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Creative Planning lifted its stake in GSK by 3.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 211,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 90.1% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 40,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 56,372 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.78.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.3932 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.08%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.