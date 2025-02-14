Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 713 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 16.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in EQT by 780.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in EQT by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 47,825 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $52.90 on Friday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

