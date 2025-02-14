IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.00, but opened at $42.60. IAC shares last traded at $43.54, with a volume of 459,624 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

IAC Stock Up 10.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.21.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.73). IAC had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $938.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IAC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in IAC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 98.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About IAC

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

