Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth $770,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $1,933,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth $433,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth $3,292,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $971,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $70.01 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $897,866.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,831.23. This represents a 15.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $455,521.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,000.04. This represents a 16.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,356. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also

