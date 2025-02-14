Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 221.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 14.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,534,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,085,000 after acquiring an additional 325,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $922.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Global Industrial news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $165,155.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,675 shares in the company, valued at $669,529. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

