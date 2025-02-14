Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,724 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Strategic Education by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 76.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,941,000 after acquiring an additional 173,225 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 11.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Strategic Education stock opened at $101.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.11 and a 52 week high of $123.62.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

