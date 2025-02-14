Insider Selling: PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) CEO Sells 14,188 Shares of Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $635,054.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,583,513.08. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of PCH stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 642.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 806.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 20.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.