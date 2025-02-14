International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $22,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 300,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,488,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 109.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.6% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $259.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $265.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.49.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

