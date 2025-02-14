iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $117.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

