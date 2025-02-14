iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $135.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

