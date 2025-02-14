Kanawha Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

NYSE BMY opened at $55.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

