Kanawha Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 55,089.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 14.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $547.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $514.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.51. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.48. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $480.00 and a 12 month high of $650.00.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

