Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 497,591 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 497,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,591 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 96,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 151,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after purchasing an additional 75,392 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

