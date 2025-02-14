Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 226 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $92.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.68. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $93.08.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.63%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

