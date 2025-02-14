Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,991 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,991 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,666,889 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $39,105,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,143,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 543,598 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 70,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Intel Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.08. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $46.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

